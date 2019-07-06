Bills' Dawson Knox: In contention for No. 1 role
Knox is in contention for the starting TE spot to begin Week 1, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
After Tyler Kroft re-broke his right foot during May OTAs, Knox inadvertently became the leading candidate to begin the season as the Bills' starting tight end, with unheralded prospects such as Jason Croom and Tommy Sweeney, as well as veteran Lee Smith, also in contention for the role. While Carucci noted Knox has looked impressive at times during spring practices, the 2019 third-round pick would need to improve at a significant rate in order to hold off Kroft for the entire season, even if the latter does eventually get placed on the PUP list to begin the 2019 campaign.
