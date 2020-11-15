Knox's teammate Tyler Kroft has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and won't play in Sunday's game at Arizona.

This pretty much ensures that Knox will be out there for any set that requires a tight end serving as a wide receiver Sunday. Knox has had all sorts of issues this season between a concussion, calf injury and his own positive COVID-19 diagnosis, but if there's ever going to be a week for him to get going, this would be the candidate. Buffalo and Arizona feature two of the league's best offenses to date, so the contest has some shootout potential.

