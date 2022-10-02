Knox (back/hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
After logging limited practices this week, Knox approached the contest listed as questionable, but he'll give it a go Sunday and barring any setbacks will continue to lead the Bills tight end corps versus the Ravens. Three games into the season, Knox has logged a modest 9/71 stat line (on 11 targets) and has yet to score a TD after reaching the end zone nine times during the 2021 campaign but working in his favor in Week 4 is that Knox will be facing a Baltimore defense that has allowed a league-high average of 353.3 passing yards and seven TDs through the air (including two to TEs) in three games to date.