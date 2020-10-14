site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Dawson Knox: Injures calf Tuesday
Knox was forced out of Tuesday's game versus the Titans with a calf injury.
Knox left the game in the second half after catching one of three targets for 15 yards. Tyler Kroft should handle a hefty workload the rest of the game since he's the Bills' only remaining tight end.
