Knox suffered a wrist injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Coach Sean McDermott said the team will see how the week goes for both Knox and Dalton Kincaid, who was placed in the concussion protocol Monday. If neither is able to play Sunday night against the Giants, Quintin Morris is next up on the depth chart at tight end. Knox has 11 catches for 75 yards and one touchdown on 19 targets through five games.