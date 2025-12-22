Knox caught one of two targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

The 29-year-old logged 34 offensive snaps and played over both Dalton Kincaid (19 snaps) and Jackson Hawes (32 snaps) during Sunday's win. Knox has been an important part of the Bills' passing attack over the last five contests, catching 16 of 21 targets for 185 yards and two touchdowns during that span. He's expected to operate as Buffalo's No. 2 tight end in the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.