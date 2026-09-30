Knox hauled in his lone target for five yards in a 24-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Knox and fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid combined for only four targets from Josh Allen in Sunday's game, with wide receiver DJ Moore leading all pass catchers with 10 targets. Knox is up to a 4-17-1 receiving line on four targets through three regular-season games, and his production will be limited to occasional red zone opportunities as long as Kincaid is healthy. The Bills will stay home for a Week 4 AFC East clash against the Patriots this Sunday.