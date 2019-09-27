Bills' Dawson Knox: Kroft unlikely for Week 4
Knox's teammate Tyler Kroft (ankle) did not practice again Friday and is unlikely to suit up for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
That will make Knox the starter yet again following a week where he posted a 3-67-1 line, including a huge Shockey-like play where he trucked over a couple of Bengals on the Bills' finale and go-ahead touchdown drive. Keep in mind Knox only has 10 targets through three games, so while his rookie season is progressing nicely, there will still be weeks where he puts up low production, plus he could take a back seat to Kroft if the veteran ever gets fully healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...