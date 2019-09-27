Knox's teammate Tyler Kroft (ankle) did not practice again Friday and is unlikely to suit up for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

That will make Knox the starter yet again following a week where he posted a 3-67-1 line, including a huge Shockey-like play where he trucked over a couple of Bengals on the Bills' finale and go-ahead touchdown drive. Keep in mind Knox only has 10 targets through three games, so while his rookie season is progressing nicely, there will still be weeks where he puts up low production, plus he could take a back seat to Kroft if the veteran ever gets fully healthy.