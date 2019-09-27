Play

Knox's teammate Tyler Kroft (ankle) did not practice again Friday and is unlikely to suit up for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

That will make Knox the starter yet again following a week where he posted a 3-67-1 line, including a huge Shockey-like play where he trucked over a couple of Bengals on the Bills' finale and go-ahead touchdown drive. Keep in mind Knox only has 10 targets through three games, so while his rookie season is progressing nicely, there will still be weeks where he puts up low production, plus he could take a back seat to Kroft if the veteran ever gets fully healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...