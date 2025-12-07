Bills' Dawson Knox: Leading receiver in comeback win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knox caught six of seven targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals.
On a cold, snowy day in Buffalo, Josh Allen leaned heavily on his tight ends to move the ball. Knox led the Bills in catches, targets and receiving yards, while Dalton Kincaid -- returning from a three-game absence due to lower-body injuries -- and Jackson Hawes both caught touchdowns. Knox's six grabs and 93 yards were a season high, and his best performance in three years, coming in just short of a 6-98-1 line in Week 15 of the 2022 season against the Dolphins. With Kincaid back in action though, Knox is likely to see his role as a receiver shrink in Week 15 of the current campaign against the Patriots.
More News
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Catches three passes in win•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Catches one pass in Week 11 win•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Chance to step up with Kincaid out•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Three catches in Week 10 loss•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Catches one pass vs. Chiefs•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Hauls in lone target•