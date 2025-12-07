Knox caught six of seven targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals.

On a cold, snowy day in Buffalo, Josh Allen leaned heavily on his tight ends to move the ball. Knox led the Bills in catches, targets and receiving yards, while Dalton Kincaid -- returning from a three-game absence due to lower-body injuries -- and Jackson Hawes both caught touchdowns. Knox's six grabs and 93 yards were a season high, and his best performance in three years, coming in just short of a 6-98-1 line in Week 15 of the 2022 season against the Dolphins. With Kincaid back in action though, Knox is likely to see his role as a receiver shrink in Week 15 of the current campaign against the Patriots.