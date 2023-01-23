Knox caught five of seven targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round.

Knox comfortably led the Bills in receiving yards, with his total including a game-long catch of 32 yards while Buffalo tried catching up during the fourth quarter. While his team's offense mostly struggled in the snow Sunday, Knox turned in another solid regular season, catching 48 of 65 targets for 517 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. With the security of a four-year extension signed back in September, Knox figures to remain a reliable complement for quarterback Josh Allen in 2023.