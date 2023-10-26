Knox, who underwent wrist surgery earlier this week, is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bills have already ruled Knox out for Thursday's matchup with the Buccaneers, but if he's officially moved to IR before the Week 8 game, the tight end would miss an additional three contests beyond that. In Knox's looming absence, rookie first-round pick Dalton Kincaid should see expanded opportunities in the coming weeks, with Quintin Morris likely to settle in as the No. 2 tight end once he returns from an ankle injury that will keep him out Thursday.