Knox (wrist) has a "good chance" to be activated for Sunday's game in Kansas City if he continues to look good in practice, coach Sean McDermott said Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Knox has been practicing without limitations since having his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened, but his return to the field would have to be preceded by an official transaction adding him back onto Buffalo's active roster. If he remains a full participant Friday, there's a strong possibility that Knox will be activated prior to Sunday's game for his first actin since Week 7.