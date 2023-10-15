Knox (wrist), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite carrying a questionable tag into Sunday, Knox was able to practice Wednesday through Friday, albeit in a limited fashion. Though Knox is expected to play through his health concern, the status of fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid (concussion) is less certain. Like Knox, Kincaid was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but no reports have surfaced yet indicating that Kincaid cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If Kincaid ends up on the inactive list ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, Knox could have a path to playing more snaps and running more routes than usual.