With Dalton Kincaid (knee) ruled out for Week 11 against the Chiefs, Knox is expected to take on an elevated role Sunday.

With Kincaid dealing with the injury last Sunday against the Colts, Knox played a season-high 70 percent of the offensive snaps and matched his season bests in targets (three) and catches (two) en route to a 2-40-0 receiving line. Knox doesn't have much upside in terms of catches and yards, but he's a trusted red-zone weapon for Josh Allen and is worthy of consideration at tight end for needy fantasy players.