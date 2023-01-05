The Bills list Knox (hip) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
After being listed a full participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Knox took a step back in terms of activity while the Bills reconvened for a more traditional workout Thursday. At this stage, the team hasn't indicated that Knox's hip issue is anything that seriously threatens his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots, but his availability for that contest won't be confirmed until Buffalo releases its final Week 18 injury report Friday.