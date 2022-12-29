Knox was a limited participant at practice Thursday due to a hip injury.
Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.co,, Knox is downplaying what he previously described as a "little hip pointer." He sported a red no-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. The tight end now has two more chances to increase his practice activity ahead of Monday's game against the Bengals, but Knox will probably need to practice in full capacity by Saturday in order to avoid carrying an injury designation into the contest.