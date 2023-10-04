Knox was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a quadricep injury.

In the Bills' 48-20 win over the Dolphins this past Sunday, Knox caught his lone target for a 12-yard gain while playing 29 of the team's 58 offensive snaps. The tight end may have sustained the quad injury at some point along the way, making his activity in practice worth monitoring the next two days before the Bills potentially hand him a designation for this Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The addition of rookie first-round pick Dalton Kincaid to the Bills' tight-end room has unsurprisingly been a negative development for Knox, who has seen his snap share drop in each successive game this season.