Knox (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Knox and fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) have both been listed as limited on back-to-back practice reports, though Buffalo held a walk-through session Wednesday. During Buffalo's loss to the Eagles in Week 17, Knox managed to play through his lingering knee injury while Kincaid was kept inactive. Both TEs will have one more chance to upgrade to full reps Friday, in advance of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets.