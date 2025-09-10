Knox (hip) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Knox played 57 percent of offensive snaps during Buffalo's 41-40 win over the Ravens in Week 1, securing both of his targets for 20 yards. He ran just 17 routes, though, while starting tight end Dalton Kincaid ran 28 routes and brought in all of his targets for a 4-48-1 receiving line. Knox will figure to handle a similar complementary role behind Kincaid if he's able to gain clearance in time for Sunday's road matchup against the Jets.