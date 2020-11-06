Knox (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Ten days after testing positive for COVID-19, Knox was cleared to rejoin the Bills for practice after he completed a quarantine period that included two consecutive negative test results. Though Knox no longer resides on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he's apparently still troubled by the calf injury that kept him sidelined for the Bills' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs. The tight end may need to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks.