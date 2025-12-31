Knox (knee) will be listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

As will Dalton Kincaid (knee), with both tight ends now having two more chances to upgrade to full participation before the Bills post their Week 18 injury designations Friday. It remains to be seen how the team plans to proceed with its banged up players as Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets approaches, with Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com noting Wednesday that at this stage coach Sean McDermott hasn't provided any updates on who will or won't be playing this weekend.