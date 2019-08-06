Knox remains out with a hamstring injury with no firm timetable for a return, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott at least sounded optimistic the injury was improving, but it's starting to be quite costly for the rookie third-rounder. Knox had been seeing first-team reps due to starter Tyler Kroft being out with a broken foot, but most of that pass-catching work has been going to fellow rookie Tommy Sweeney since Knox went down at the end of July.