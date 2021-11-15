Knox, who returned from a two-game absence due to a fracture in his hand, caught his only target for 17 yards in Sunday's 45-17 win over the Jets.

The output is disappointing in a game during which Josh Allen threw for 366 yards, but at least Knox didn't have any setbacks and he did look like his rumbling self on the 17-yard pickup. He should see more looks in the offense as he moves past the injury and as the Bills' schedule starts to get tougher, beginning next week with a home game against the Colts.