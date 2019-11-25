Knox caught both of his targets for 11 yards during Sunday's win over the Broncos.

The Bills ran all over the Broncos and didn't need to attack downfield much, instead handing the ball frequently to Devin Singletary and Frank Gore (36 carries between them) while sprinkling in short underneath passes to Cole Beasley. Knox did see 78 percent of the offensive snaps to Tyler Kroft's 31, so it's clear he's become the starting tight end even with Kroft back to full health. That said, this is an offense that hasn't produced a 300-yard passer for an eye-popping 44 straight games, so production for anyone outside of John Brown will remain hit and miss.