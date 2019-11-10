Play

Knox caught four of six targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Browns.

Knox tied for second on the team in receptions while finishing third in targets and receiving yards. This was an encouraging performance for the rookie, who had totaled just 48 yards over the last four games. Knox should remain an inconsistent option most weeks but could have opportunities to produce next Sunday against the Dolphins.

