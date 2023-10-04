Knox (quad) was limited at practice Wednesday.

In the Bills' 48-20 win over the Dolphins in Week 4, Knox was on the field for 29 of a possible 58 snaps on offense, while catching his only target for 12 yards. His status will need to be monitored ahead of this Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but the presence of fellow TE Dalton Kincaid caps Knox's fantasy upside. To date, the 2019 third-rounder has caught eight of his 13 targets for 58 yards and a TD in four games, which Kincaid has recorded a 15/99/0 receiving line in that span.