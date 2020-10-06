Knox caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's win in Las Vegas.

Knox only played 48 percent of the offensive snaps after missing Week 3 with a concussion. Backup Tyler Kroft was on the field for 33 percent of those snaps and was also targeted three times, hauling in just one for 12 yards. Knox remains the starter and is the more talented player, but with Buffalo's wide receivers playing so well -- not to mention running back Devin Singletary's involvement in the passing game -- the tight end could be a hit-or-miss option for much of the season.