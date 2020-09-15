Knox caught two of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

The good news is that Knox received two red-zone looks and played 64 percent of the offensive snaps while no other Bills tight end saw more than five percent. He'll have a chance to make more of a dent in the scoresheet against the Dolphins in Week 2, though with Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss all in the fold, all while quarterback Josh Allen likes to run the ball, it's going to be difficult for Knox to see his production elevated to the level of the league's top tight ends.