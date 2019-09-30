Knox caught all three of his targets for 58 yards during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Working as the starter in the absence of No. 1 tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle), Knox made a dent in the passing game for a second straight week. Watching the rookie run after the catch, it's easy to see why the Bills plucked a guy with his talent in the third round -- his 18.0 YPC on eight catches is way up there for a tight end. If Kroft (ankle) has to sit for another week or two, Knox becomes a viable sneaky option for those in deeper leagues dealing with bye weeks.