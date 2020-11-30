Knox snagged his only target for a two-yard score in Buffalo's 27-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

This could have been a much better day for the second-year tight end, as fellow position mate Tyler Kroft was inactive for the contest, while Knox caught his TD on the team's opening drive. However, that was the last time Josh Allen looked his way. Knox became the 12th different Bills player with a TD catch this season, but that in itself tells you a lot about how many weapons the Bills have and how far down the pecking order the tight end position lies. Knox has yet to catch more than two balls in a game this season.