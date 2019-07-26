Bills' Dawson Knox: Making most of opportunity
Knox took every snap but one with the first-team offense during Thursday's opening day of training camp, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.
Starter Tyler Kroft remains out with a broken foot and is a true question mark for Week 1 of the regular season, so for now Knox -- a rookie third-rounder from Ole Miss -- looks like the best healthy fantasy option. We'll see if he can hold off Jason Croom and fellow rookie Tommy Sweeney, all while keeping an eye on Kroft's health. Dawson has good size at 6-foot-4, 254 and Josh Allen has been raving about his football smarts, though keep in mind he's a rookie in an offense with several more experienced options, and surprisingly never caught a TD reception in college.
