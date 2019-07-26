Knox took every snap but one with the first-team offense during Thursday's opening day of training camp, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

Starter Tyler Kroft remains out with a broken foot and is a true question mark for Week 1 of the regular season, so for now Knox -- a rookie third-rounder from Ole Miss -- looks like the best healthy fantasy option. We'll see if he can hold off Jason Croom and fellow rookie Tommy Sweeney, all while keeping an eye on Kroft's health. Dawson has good size at 6-foot-4, 254 and Josh Allen has been raving about his football smarts, though keep in mind he's a rookie in an offense with several more experienced options, and surprisingly never caught a TD reception in college.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...