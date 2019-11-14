Play

Knox missed practice Thursday due to a sore knee, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Coach Sean McDermott expects the rookie back at practice Friday, though we'll see if that comes into fruition when the team hits the field for its last session prior to Sunday's divisional showdown in Miami. Given that Knox practiced Wednesday and his coach is downplaying the issue, it sounds like there's still a good chance Knox will suit up for Week 11.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories