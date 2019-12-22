Knox caught just one of his four targets for 33 yards during Saturday's loss to the Patriots.

Knox caught what looked like a TD on a beautiful throw from Josh Allen, but he was ruled down just outside the goal line, where Allen then threw a short TD pass to left tackle Dion Dawkins, of all people. That turned a nice outing for Knox into his usual modest one, as he's now caught exactly one ball in each of the last three games.