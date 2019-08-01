Bills' Dawson Knox: Misses Thursday's practice
Knox remains out with a hamstring injury, The Buffalo News reports.
A week ago, starter Tyler Kroft seemed nowhere close to returning from a broken foot while the rookie Knox was seeing almost exclusive first-team reps. Now, he's missed practice since Sunday and valuable time to be learning the pro game, while the Kroft news seems to be a bit brighter. We'll see if Knox can get back soon and pick up where he left off prior to the injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's Patrick Mahomes' encore?
How will Patrick Mahomes follow one of the greatest seasons ever for an NFL quarterback?
-
Draft to stream QBs
Finding a quarterback on Draft Day is easy. Getting an undervalued quarterback to begin the...
-
QB Preview: State of the position
You can wait longer than ever to get a productive quarterback. Our Fantasy team tackles some...
-
Ranking each QB's weapons
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and even Philip Rivers could be values based on the strength...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Select Sanu
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...