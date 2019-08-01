Knox remains out with a hamstring injury, The Buffalo News reports.

A week ago, starter Tyler Kroft seemed nowhere close to returning from a broken foot while the rookie Knox was seeing almost exclusive first-team reps. Now, he's missed practice since Sunday and valuable time to be learning the pro game, while the Kroft news seems to be a bit brighter. We'll see if Knox can get back soon and pick up where he left off prior to the injury.

