Knox saw the field for 41 offensive snaps during Sunday's win over the Giants, catching just one of four targets for 18 yards.

Knox earned some praise as a blocker on a few key plays, but he made a few rookie mistakes as well. One bright spot is that he saw the field much more than fellow pass-catching tight end Tommy Sweeney (21 snaps), though both players will be pushed further down the pecking order when starter Tyler Kroft returns from his broken foot, which should happen soon.