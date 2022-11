Knox caught four of six targets for 57 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

The 57 yards is actually a season high for Knox, which shows it's been of a disappointment for the fourth-year tight end following last year's 49/587/9 breakout. In eight games played (Knox missed one), he has a modest 24-240-2 line. Among tight ends, Knox's yardage ranks tied for 22nd while his 24 catches rank tied for 20th, all far below where Knox was being drafted ahead of the season.