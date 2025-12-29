Knox (knee) hauled in all five of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Eagles.

Knox got the start in place of Dalton Kincaid (knee) after barely practicing this week while dealing with a knee injury of his own. The veteran backup showed no visible limitations once the game kicked off, finishing the narrow loss with his second-highest reception and target totals through 16 appearances this season. Knox would have had an even bigger day had his touchdown grab in the fourth quarter not been overturned by replay review. Kincaid's Week 18 status is still uncertain, but Knox has been able to provide deep-league value down the stretch even in games the former has been active in.