Knox signed a four-year extension with the Bills on Wednesday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. The deal is worth $53.6 million and includes $31 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Knox is the clear-cut No. 1 tight end in a high-scoring offense, a fact made even more obvious after the Bills cut O.J. Howard last week. After a career-best 2021 season in which he set personal marks in catches (49), yards (587) and receptions (nine), Knox will be handsomely rewarded for his efforts. His extension keeps him on the books through 2026, his age-30 season.