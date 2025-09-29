Knox failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 31-19 win over the Saints.

This is the second consecutive game in which Knox has failed to record a reception, despite logging 55 offensive snaps during that span. The Ole Miss product appears firmly behind Dalton Kincaid in Buffalo's tight end room, as Kincaid has caught six of eight targets for 96 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks. Knox is likely to have a similar role in the Bills' Week 5 contest against the Patriots, serving primarily as a blocker rather than a receiving option.