Knox didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 13-10 win over the Chiefs.

Knox finished without a catch while Dalton Kincaid caught both of his targets in the latter's return from a one-game absence due to thumb and ankle injuries. Josh Allen threw for just 81 yards in difficult weather conditions, but Knox hasn't contributed much as a pass catcher even when Allen has been slinging the ball effectively. Heading into a Week 13 trip to New England, Knox has caught 16 of 24 targets for 117 yards and one TD through 11 appearances.