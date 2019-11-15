Knox (knee) practiced fully Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game in Miami, the Bills' official site reports.

As expected, the issue turned out to be a minor one for the rookie, and he should be full-go for this week's contest as the Bills try to maintain the top wild-card spot in the playoff chase. While a finally healthy Tyler Kroft may take away some of Knox's targets, it didn't play out that way last week when Knox posted season highs in receptions (four) and targets (six). Until Kroft starts getting more involved, Knox can be considered the team's top fantasy tight end, albeit in an inconsistent passing offense.