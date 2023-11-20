Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he doesn't expect Knox (wrist) to resume practicing this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Knox is eligible to rejoin the Bills for practice after missing the requisite four games since being placed on injured reserve Oct. 26, but his surgically-repaired right wrist looks as though it still requires more time to heal. The Bills are on bye Week 13, so the team may be incentivized to wait until Week 14 before entertaining the possibility of integrating Knox into practices. While Knox has been out for the past four weeks, rookie first-round pick Dalton Kincaid has taken on a higher volume of the snaps at tight end and has emerged as arguably top option in the Buffalo passing attack after wideout Stefon Diggs. In four games sans Knox, Kincaid has turned in a 26-243-2 receiving line on 31 targets.