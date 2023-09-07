Knox (finger) isn't on the Bills' Week 1 injury report.

Safety Micah Hyde (back), who was limited Thursday, is the only Buffalo player listed on the team's initial practice/injury report of the season. Now that Knox is past the finger injury that he dealt with last month, the tight end is in line to work in tandem with first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid. While the arrival of Kincaid figures to impact Knox's volume as the campaign progresses, both players should still have an opportunity to produce in the Bills' Josh Allen-helmed passing offense, which also features WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.