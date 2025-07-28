Knox (hamstring) won't practice Monday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Knox was activated off the PUP list Sunday, but the tight end is still not practicing as he deals with a hamstring injury, per Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. Maiorana adds that Knox doesn't seem to be limping very much at this stage, suggesting that the the Bills are simply being careful to not rush the veteran tight end back.