Knox failed to record a single target in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

Knox played 42 of the Bills 64 offensive snaps, while rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid (shoulder) was on the field for 33 snaps. Neither tight end was able to record a reception in the contest, though Kincaid did see two targets out of Josh Allen's 15 passing attempts. If both Knox and Kincaid are healthy on game day, they could continue to limit one another's fantasy potential. Nonetheless, the veteran will look to bounce back in a Week 16 matchup with the Chargers.