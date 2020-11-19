Knox caught two of four targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Cardinals

Knox saw a season-high 70 percent of offensive snaps last weekend while fellow tight end Tyler Kroft was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he wasn't able to parlay that opportunity into much fantasy production. The 2019 third-round pick is having a disappointing sophomore season, as he has yet to score or surpass 36 yards in any of his six appearances. Kroft has already managed to return from the COVID-19 list during Buffalo's bye week, a development that essentially bumps Knox off the fantasy radar.