Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Knox (wrist) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Knox's absence for the Week 8 game comes as little surprise, with McDermott confirming that the tight end underwent surgery on his right wrist Tuesday and is "recovering at the moment," per Getzenberg. With Quintin Morris (ankle) also out for Thursday, Dalton Kincaid is currently Buffalo's only healthy tight end on the active roster, though Joel Wilson is available to come up off the practice squad. The next chance for Knox to take the field will come Nov. 5 versus the Bengals, but it's unclear if he'll be fully cleared from his wrist procedure by then.