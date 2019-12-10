Knox caught just one of four targets for 37 yards during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Surprisingly, the 37 yards led the team, which shows just how much the Baltimore defense stifled the Buffalo passing attack all day. Knox dropped one key pass, but made up for it with a doozy of a catch that was pretty much a one-handed snag for big yardage. The rookie continues to have long-term appeal, but the modest yardage was his high in the last four games, while Knox is maintaining a pattern of catching between one and four balls in every game this season, save for one shutout in Week 8.