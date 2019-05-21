Knox's teammate Tyler Kroft broke his foot during Monday's OTA session and will be sidelined for 3-to-4 months following surgery.

In addition to drafting Knox in the third round, the Bills signed both Kroft and Lee Smith over the offseason to beef up what had been a lackluster tight ends crew. Smith is more of a blocker, however, and Kroft now has a significant injury, meaning the rookie's about to get some opportunity right away. Kroft -- expected to be the clear-cut starter -- could still be ready for the regular season, but for now Knox and Jason Croom are the best healthy receiving options of the tight end crew.

