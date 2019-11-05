Knox caught both of his targets for 14 yards during Sunday's win over Washington.

Despite the lousy production, one takeaway is that the rookie saw 76 percent of the offensive snaps while Tyler Kroft -- supposedly the starter once he's back to full health and game speed -- only saw 26 percent of the action. Neither tight end did much, however, and Knox has only caught four balls for 36 yards in total in the three games Kroft has played since returning from an ankle injury.